Israeli military attacks Houthi targets

The Israeli military attacked Houthi targets in Yemen's Hodeidah port yesterday in its latest assault on the Iran-backed militants, who have been striking ships bound for Israel and launching missiles against it.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the army was "forcefully countering any attempt to restore the terror infrastructure previously attacked".

The Al Masirah TV said yesterday that a series of attacks on the port was under way, without providing any details.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the port it attacked had been used "among other things, to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are then used by the Houthi to execute terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and its allies."

Since Israel's war in Gaza against the Palestinian group Hamas began in October 2023, the Iran-aligned Houthis have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea.

Israel has responded by launching attacks on Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, including the vital Hodeidah port.