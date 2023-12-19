Israeli govt using ‘starvation’ tactic

Says rights group on Gaza war

A global rights group yesterday accused Israel of committing a war crime by starving people in the Gaza Strip who continued to face relentless attacks in the war with Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed no let-up in the bombardment and siege of the densely-populated coastal enclave, where buildings lie in ruins, hunger is rife, and health authorities say around 19,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Despite rising global pressure to protect civilians, who have nowhere to go, Israel is bent on eliminating the Hamas group, according to Israeli authorities.

US-based Human Right Watch (HRW) said Israeli forces were deliberately blocking delivery of water, food and fuel, razing agricultural areas and depriving Gaza's 2.3 million people of objects indispensable for their survival.

"The Israeli government is using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare in the occupied Gaza Strip," it said in a report. "World leaders should be speaking out against this abhorrent war crime."

There was no immediate response to the HRW report from Israel, which has denied targeting civilians and says it is trying to facilitate aid to innocents while choking off supplies to thousands of Hamas fighters operating from tunnels.

The HRW report came after Pope Francis accused Israel of "terrorism", deploring the reported killing by the Israeli military of two Christian women in a church complex.