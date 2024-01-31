Israeli forces raid West Bank hospital

Kill three Palestinians as raid underscores risk of offensive spreading to other fronts

Palestinians bury the dead at a mass grave in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. They were killed in Israeli strikes and Israel handed the bodies over, according to the Palestinian health ministry officials. PHOTO: REUTERS

Israel said undercover commandos killed three Palestinians in a raid on a hospital in the occupied West Bank yesterday, a further sign that Israel's offensive in Gaza is spreading to other fronts.

In the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces fought battles with Hamas fighters that forced more Palestinian residents to flee to safer areas, and southern parts of the coastal enclave were hit by Israeli air strikes.

CCTV footage of the West Bank hospital raid appeared to show around a dozen troops, including three in women's garb and two dressed as Palestinian medical staff, pacing through a corridor with rifles.

Hamas said one of the dead in Ibn Sina hospital in the city of Jenin was a member of the group. The allied faction Islamic Jihad said the other two killed were brothers and member of the faction. Ibn Sina said one of the brothers had been receiving treatment for an injury that paralysed his legs.

The Israeli military said this showed that Hamas members were using civilian areas and hospitals as shelters and "human shields". Hamas has previously denied such allegations. Israel's military also said one of those killed had a pistol.

While the West Bank - an area that Palestinians envisage as part of a hoped-for independent state - had seen increased violence even before the outbreak of the Gaza offensive, the hospital raid could fuel a more intense phase of unrest.

With Gazans already facing dire humanitarian conditions, the United Nations chief was set to meet yesterday with key donors who paused funding after members of the UN's Palestinian refugee agency were accused of taking part in the October 7 attacks.

Israeli forces, Hamas fighters battle in northern Gaza

Hamas receives ceasefire proposal after Paris talks

Death toll in enclave now 26,751

Since then some 26,751 Palestinians have been killed and at least 65,000 others wounded by Israeli military strikes, according to the Gaza health ministry, with the death toll increasing by the day.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said yesterday the group had received a ceasefire proposal put forward after talks in Paris and would study it, adding that he would visit Cairo for discussions on the plan.

Haniyeh said the group's priority was to end Israel's military offensive and a full pullout of Israeli forces from Gaza, reports Reuters.

The offensive has created a humanitarian crisis, with wide areas of Gaza flattened, hundreds of thousands of people left destitute, and supplies of food, water and medicines almost exhausted.

Israel mounted a new push in the north of Gaza after earlier reporting successes against Palestinians there. The Hamas's presence in the area suggests Israel's campaign to eradicate Hamas is not going to plan.

Much of yesterday's action in Gaza was focused on the Beach refugee camp and near the Al Shifa hospital, residents said. Israeli tanks broke into one shelter site and soldiers rounded up dozens of men.

Residents and health officials also said an Israeli tank opened fire against dozens of Palestinians near Al-Kuwaiti Square on the southern edge of Gaza City where aid trucks unload their shipments, killing two people and wounding others.