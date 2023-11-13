Israeli fighter jets pound Lebanon after Hezbollah attack

Israeli fighter jets pounded Hezbollah hideouts in southern Lebanon with air strikes yesterday, after an incoming anti-tank missile wounded Israeli civilians near the border, the army said.

The Israeli army said "a number of civilians were wounded" in the anti-tank missile strike near the village of Dovev, just half a mile (800 metres) from the frontier with Lebanon.

In response, "fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets" including "military infrastructure used by Hezbollah to direct its terrorist activity", the army said.

The Israel Electric Corporation said that the missile from Lebanon had "hit employees" who were in Dovev to repair power lines downed by earlier strikes.

Iran-backed group Hezbollah claimed responsibility and said it had fired on an Israeli team installing "eavesdropping and spying devices" near the border.

Since the October 7 Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Israel has also traded fire with the Islamist groups in southern Lebanon on a near-daily basis.

In addition to Hezbollah, Hamas's Lebanese branch has launched attacks into southern Israel in recent weeks.

The Israeli army also said it had struck "a terrorist cell embedded in a civilian area in Lebanon that intended to open fire toward Israeli territory".

Overnight, a drone also hit another group in Lebanon that the army said was attempting to launch an anti-tank missile towards Israel.