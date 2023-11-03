Israeli army presses towards Gaza City

Meets fierce resistance from Hamas; hospitals struggling due to fuel shortages

Israeli tanks and troops pressed towards Gaza City yesterday but met fierce resistance from Hamas using mortars and hit-and-run attacks from tunnels as the Palestinian death toll mounted and foreign passport-holders were being allowed out.

The four-week war is closing in on the Gaza Strip's main population centre in the north, where the Hamas is based and where Israel has been telling people to leave.

"We are at the gates of Gaza City," Israeli military commander Brigadier General Itzik Cohen said.

Fighters of Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad were emerging from tunnels to fire at tanks, then disappearing back into the network, residents said and videos from both groups showed, in guerrilla-style operations against a far more powerful army.

Israel's ensuing bombardment of the small Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million people has killed at least 9,061 people, including 3,760 children, according to Gaza health authorities.

The authorities also reported that at least 27 people were killed in an Israeli strike near a UN school in the Jabalia refugee camp. In the occupied West Bank, three Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in a separate incident.

Harrowing images of bodies in the rubble and hellish conditions inside Gaza have triggered appeals for restraint and street protests around the world.

More than 20,000 wounded people are still trapped in the Gaza Strip, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), despite initial evacuations of foreign passport holders and badly injured Palestinians across the border to Egypt.

Hospitals, including Gaza's only cancer hospital, are struggling due to fuel shortages. Israel has refused to let humanitarian convoys bring in fuel. Egypt said it plans to help evacuate 7,000 foreigners through the Rafah crossing and a spokesman for the Palestinian side of the border post said about 100 had been able to leave yesterday.

Residents reported mortar fire throughout the Wednesday night in areas around Gaza City and said Israeli tanks and bulldozers were sometimes driving over rubble and knocking down structures rather than using regular roads as planes bombed from overhead.

Saudi Arabia said yesterday it was launching a fundraising campaign for war-torn Gaza, creating a rare opening for residents to show solidarity with Palestinians.

The move comes as the kingdom attempts to strike a balance between championing the Palestinian cause -- its traditional role -- and keeping attention on domestic economic and social reforms spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.