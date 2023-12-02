Israeli army issues Gaza evacuation zone map

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, as fighting resumed shortly after the expiration of a seven-day truce between Israel and Hamas. Photo: AFP

The Israeli army said yesterday that with the resumption of fighting it had published a map to advise Gazans of safe areas for their evacuation.

Its statement linked to an Israeli army website in Arabic showing an Evacuation Zone Map. It said an Arabic-language video had been released on social networks and the map was being distributed by the army in Gaza.

"This divides the territory of the Gaza Strip into areas according to recognizable areas to enable the residents of Gaza to orient themselves and understand the instructions...," the statement said.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel's campaign in southern Gaza must not repeat the massive loss of civilian life.