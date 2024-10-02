Israeli airstrikes kill 37 in Gaza

Say Palestinian medics as fighting rages on

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 37 people in Gaza yesterday, Palestinian medics said and fighting ramped up, as the Israeli military said it had been targeting command centres used by Hamas members.

Palestinian health officials said at least 13 people, including women and children, were killed in two Israeli strikes on two houses in Nuseirat, one of the enclave's eight historic refugee camps.

Another strike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinian families in the Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City killed at least seven people, medics added.

More than 41,638 Palestinians have been killed and 96,460 injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement yesterday.

The Israeli military said in a statement the airstrike targeted Hamas members operating from a command centre embedded in a compound that had previously served as Al-Shejaia School.

It accused Hamas of using the civilian population and facilities for military purposes, which Hamas denies.

Later yesterday, two separate Israeli attacks killed five Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and in the Zeitoun suburb of Gaza City, medics said.

In Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave, six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a tent housing displaced people, medics said.

The armed wings of Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, and other smaller factions said in separate statements that their fighters attacked Israeli forces operating in several areas of Gaza with anti-tank rockets, mortar fire, and explosive devices.