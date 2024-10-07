Israeli air attacks batter south Beirut

Witnesses say it was heaviest so far; Hezbollah strikes Israeli base with drones

Israeli air attacks battered Beirut's southern suburbs overnight and early yesterday in the most intense bombardment of the Lebanese capital since Israel sharply escalated its campaign against Iran-backed group Hezbollah last month.

It was the single biggest attack of Israel's assault on Beirut so far, witnesses and military analysts on local TV channels said.

IDF issues new evacuation orders in south Lebanon

23 Lebanese people killed in 24 hours

"Last night was the most violence of all the previous nights. Buildings were shaking around us and at first I thought it was an earthquake. There were dozens of strikes - we couldn't count them all - and the sounds were deafening," said Hanan Abdullah, a resident of the Burj al-Barajneh area in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Videos posted on social media, showed fresh damage to the highway that runs from Beirut airport through its southern suburbs into downtown.

Israel said its air force had "conducted a series of targeted strikes on a number of weapons storage facilities and terrorist infrastructure sites belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Beirut".

Lebanese authorities did not immediately say what the missiles had hit or what damage they caused.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) also issued new evacuation orders yesterday for residents of around 25 areas in southern Lebanon, calling on them to head immediately to the north of the Awali River.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it had fired drones at what it called "ATA company for military industries near Sakhnin base", close to Haifa. The Israeli army said two projectiles had crossed from Lebanon, one of which was intercepted while the other landed but caused no damage.

Separately, an Israeli airstrike targeted three cars carrying medical and relief materials in the industrial city in Syria's Homs, the Syrian state news agency reported yesterday, adding that material damage was reported.

More than 2,000 people have been killed in nearly a year of fighting, most of them in the past two weeks, according to the Lebanese health ministry. The ministry said yesterday 23 people had been killed in 24 hours.

Israel has been expanding its actions in Lebanon. On Saturday evening, it made its first strike in the northern city of Tripoli, a Lebanese security official said, and Israeli troops launched raids in the south.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israel had killed 440 Hezbollah fighters in its ground operations in southern Lebanon and destroyed 2,000 Hezbollah targets. Hezbollah has not released death tolls.

The assault has also killed hundreds of ordinary Lebanese, Lebanese officials say, and forced 1.2 million people - almost a quarter of the population - from their homes.