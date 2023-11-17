Israel takes Gaza port, battles Hamas fighters

EU top diplomat asks Israel ‘not to be consumed by rage’

A Palestinian boy sits in a car trunk with belongings amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Israeli troops yesterday advanced in their campaign to destroy Hamas in Gaza, fighting gun battles and taking control of a key port a day after a raid on the territory's main hospital.

The ground campaign has taken aim at key sites like Gaza government buildings and infrastructure, but also the Al-Shifa hospital that Israel says sits atop a Hamas command centre -- a charge the group denies.

Bombardment thundered and gunfire rattled in besieged Gaza, AFP live video showed, while Israel's ambassador to the United Nations branded as "meaningless" a UN Security Council resolution calling for "extended" pauses in fighting.

The heads of numerous United Nations agencies and other humanitarian organisations said yesterday they would not take part in Gaza "safe zones" declared by only one side in the conflict.

The Israeli army said yesterday its troops had taken "operational control" of the port at Gaza City in the territory's north, showing at least a dozen tanks and groups of soldiers massed on the coast near Gaza City.

With the Hamas-run health ministry saying the death toll from the offensive has now topped 11,500, including thousands of children, calls for a truce are mounting.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, on an Israel visit yesterday, called for the hostages to be immediately freed, but also urged Israel "not to be consumed by rage" in its battle with Hamas.

The Israeli military said that it launched an additional operation at Al-Shifa, hours after a pre-dawn raid that Israeli forces said uncovered rifles, ammunition and explosives from the compound.

Before Israel first sent troops into the hospital complex on Wednesday, UN agencies estimated that 2,300 patients, staff and displaced civilians were sheltering at Al-Shifa. Palestinian medics said they are increasingly afraid for the lives of hundreds of patients and medical staff at the hospital.

The UN Security Council on Wednesday set aside deep divisions over the conflict to agree a resolution calling for "urgent and extended humanitarian pauses" in fighting.

The resolution -- which passed with abstentions from the United States, Britain and Russia -- called on Hamas and Israel to protect civilians, "especially children".

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he had made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a two-state solution was the only way to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict, reports Reuters.

The UN human rights chief yesterday decried allegations of serious rights violations in the Israel-Hamas war and suggested an international investigation was needed.

Volker Turk said "extremely serious allegations of multiple and profound breaches of international humanitarian law, whoever commits them, demand rigorous investigation and full accountability".

Meanwhile, Israeli fighter jets have struck the house of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza, the Israeli military said.

In a separate incident, three gunmen who attacked a checkpoint near Jerusalem yesterday, wounding six security forces, were killed as Israeli police fended them off, police said.