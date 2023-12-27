Israel strikes over a hundred targets in Gaza

At least 30 Palestinians killed, says Gaza’s health ministry

Relatives mourn beside the body of a Palestinian, killed during Israeli strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP, Reuters

The Israeli army struck more than 100 Hamas targets, including tunnel shafts in central Jabalia and Khan Yunis in south Gaza, in 24 hours till yesterday afternoon as heavy ground combat continued.

According to the health ministry in Gaza, at least 30 Palestinians were killed in the strikes, and the bodies were brought to Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis.

Israeli troops also conducted a raid on a refugee camp near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, leaving at least two Palestinians dead.

Global concern has mounted and international calls for a ceasefire have multiplied but Israeli PM Netanyahu vowed to stay the course in an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal late Monday.

Israel launched extensive aerial bombardment and a siege followed by a ground invasion. The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 20,915. Another 54,918 people have been wounded, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The Israeli army yesterday published footage showing its troops moving through the muddy zone of shattered buildings.

"... all the owners of the place have been displaced to the south," says one Palestinian man.

Video footage from inside the city's Al-Quds Hospital showed an empty ward with a hole blasted into a wall, broken window glass strewn across the floor and medical equipment covered in a layer of dust, reports AFP.

Some residents of Al-Maghazi refugee camp returned to the ruins of their homes after strikes that Gaza's health ministry said killed at least 70 people.

Inset, Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: AFP, Reuters

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in raid on refugee camp

Palestinian death toll rises to 20,915

One of those coming back, Zeyad Awad, said there had been no evacuation warning before the strikes.

WHO staff visited a hospital treating victims of the strikes and "heard harrowing accounts" from health workers and victims, said the agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Sean Casey, a WHO emergency medical teams coordinator, described the fate of a nine-year-old being treated who was expected to die. "He was crossing the street in front of the shelter where his family is staying and the building beside him blew up," he said.

The conflict has raised tensions in other parts of the Middle East. US forces have come under attack by Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria.