Israel presses on with deadly raids in Gaza

33 Palestinians killed; Hezbollah, Israel trade projectiles along Lebanon border

Children stand in the midst of the destruction in the aftermath of an Israeli strike that hit tents used as temporary shelters by displaced Palestinians in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

An Israeli airstrike hit a tent inside a hospital compound in central Gaza, killing at least five people, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed yesterday to 33, Gaza health officials said, after another round of talks ended without result.

The airstrike hit a tent area inside the Al-Aqsa Hospital compound, starting a fire, wounding at least 18 people in addition to the five killed, medical authorities said.

Foreign nationals told to leave Lebanon

Gaza talks in Cairo failed to deliver progress

Death toll in enclave rises to 39,583

The attack came hours after a strike on two Gaza City schools-turned-shelters. At least 25 Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in the strike.

The Israeli military said it struck a Hamas member who "conducted terror activities" and that secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weaponry in the hospital compound.

Its statement added it struck 50 military targets across the enclave in the last 24 hours, including Hamas cells.

The hospital compound is in the Deir Al-Balah area, which is crowded with thousands of people displaced by fighting in other parts of the enclave have sought shelter, reports Reuters.

Sirens went off in the area of Ashdod, further north than seen in recent weeks, and the Israeli military said five rockets were launched from southern Gaza. No injuries were reported.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday at least 39,583 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive. The toll includes 33 deaths in 24 hours, according to ministry figures.

Israeli forces have continued strikes and shelling in the Gaza Strip after diplomatic efforts in Cairo on Saturday ended without progress, and as Israel braces for a serious escalation in the north.

Chances of a breakthrough appear low as regional tension has soared following the assassination of Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a top military commander from Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, urgent calls for foreign nationals to leave Lebanon grew yesterday with France warning of "a highly volatile" situation, reports AFP.

France, Canada and Jordan were among the latest governments to call for their citizens to leave Lebanon. The United States and Britain have issued similar warnings.

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement announced its fighters had fired a barrage of rockets at Israel's north overnight.

The Israeli military said 30 projectiles were launched from Lebanon, with most of them intercepted.

With Israel on high alert anticipating major military action from Hezbollah and Hamas, medics and police said two people were killed yesterday in a stabbing attack in a Tel Aviv suburb.

The assailant, a Palestinian from the occupied West Bank, was "neutralised" by police and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.