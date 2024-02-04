Israel pounds Gaza cities

‘30 percent’ of the enclave’s structures destroyed, UN says

Israeli airstrikes killed 18 Palestinians in the Gaza cities of Rafah and Deir Al-Balah, Gaza health officials said yesterday, as residents of the enclave feared Israel would expand its ground offensive into those last remaining areas where people have sought shelter.

Rafah is on Gaza's southern border with Egypt and more than half the enclave's 2.3 million population have fled there as the Israel Defense Forces press their nearly four-month-old war against the militant Hamas group.

Health officials in Gaza said an Israeli airstrike on a house in Rafah killed 14 people including women and children, Gaza health officials said, reports Reuters.

There was no confirmation from the Israeli military that it carried out the strike. A military spokesperson said: "In stark contrast to Hamas' intentional attacks on Israeli men, women and children, the IDF follows international law and takes feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm."

The months of intense Israeli bombardment has laid waste to Gaza and set off wider conflict in the region.

Image analysis released by the UN satellite centre UNITAR on Friday based on footage collected on January 6 and 7 showed "approximately 30 percent" of Gaza's structures had been affected by the war, according to AFP.

Gaza health authorities say more than 27,000 Palestinians have been confirmed killed since the start of the war, 107 of them in the past 24 hours, with thousands more feared lost amid the ruins.

Tens of thousands of people have arrived in Rafah in recent days carrying belongings in their arms and pulling children on carts, since Israeli forces last week launched one of their biggest assaults of the war to capture nearby Khan Younis, the main southern city.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday forces would now press on to Rafah, Reuters reports.

"The place turned black, I couldn't see what's in front of me. It was all dust and dirt. I was touching my surroundings, I was looking for my mobile to use the flashlight to look for my children, where are they? I found them under the rubble," said Ahmed Bassam Al-Jamal, whose son was killed in Rafah.

"I cried for help and people came. I got out Yamen, the first one, he was the only one I can see, the rest were still under the rubble. They pulled out Yamen, Eileen and Sila and they pulled out their mother (all alive). We could not find Bassam, we were looking for him, but he was buried, we could not save them, I swear we couldn't," Jamal said, as he bade farewell to his dead son at the hospital.

In Khan Younis, residents said the army blew up a residential district near the city centre.

In the nearby city of Deir Al-Balah, the second major concentration of displaced people, medics said four people were killed in an airstrike on a house earlier on Saturday.

Although Israel is focusing its push in the south, residents said fighting continued in Gaza City.

Gaza health officials said two people were killed by sniper fire. Israeli forces carried out arrests in the southern suburb of Tel Al-Hawa.

The Israeli military said its forces killed dozens of Palestinian gunmen in northern Gaza.

"During targeted raids in the northern and central Gaza Strip over the last day, IDF troops killed dozens of terrorists and destroyed numerous anti-tank missile launchers," the Israel Defense Forces said.

Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other smaller groups said in a separate statement their fighters engaged in fierce battles with the army in the north and the south of the enclave.

"The more the occupation forces remain on the ground, the more we will get to them," one Palestinian official said. "A martyr falls, another rises and takes the rifle, and we are ready to fight for many more months," he told Reuters.

Mediators are awaiting a response from Hamas to a proposal for the war's first extended ceasefire, drafted last week with Israeli and US spy chiefs and communicated by Egypt and Qatar. It was unclear when Hamas leaders would visit Cairo to respond.