Israel-linked oil tanker ‘seized’ in Gulf of Aden

Attackers seized a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Aden, Yemen, yesterday, authorities said.

While no group immediately claimed responsibility, it comes as at least two other maritime attacks in recent days have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war, reports ABC News online.

The attackers seized the Central Park, managed by Zodiac Maritime, in the Gulf of Aden, the company and private intelligence firm Ambrey said.

An American defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, also confirmed the attack took place. Zodiac called the attack "a suspected piracy incident."

"Our priority is the safety of our 22 crew onboard. The Turkish-captained vessel has a multinational crew," it said in a statement.