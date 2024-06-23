Israel kills dozens in safe zone bombing

25 killed in shelling near Red Cross office; Lebanon border conflict escalates

Israeli forces yesterday bombed several areas from air and the ground, killing dozens and forcing many families living in areas described as humanitarian-designated zones to leave northwards.

An Israeli attack on Friday near the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) base at the al-Mawasi camp, designated by Israel as a safe zone, that Palestinian officials say killed at least 25 people and wounded 50 others, involved two strikes, The Associated Press news agency reported.

An Israeli military spokesman did not acknowledge any role in the incident but said it was "under review".

37,551 people killed in Gaza since Oct 7

At least 120 killed in Gaza over the past 48 hours

Israeli strike kills Ayman Ghotmeh, leader of Lebanese Islamist group

Hezbollah claims attacks on Israeli troops near Lebanon border

"Firing so dangerously close to humanitarian structures puts the lives of civilians and humanitarians at risk," the ICRC said on X.

Meanwhile, one Israeli strike on houses in Al-Shati, one of the Gaza Strip's eight historic refugee camps, killed 24 people, Ismail Al-Thawabta told Reuters. Another 18 Palestinians were killed in a strike on houses in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood.

Footage obtained by Reuters showed dozens of Palestinians rushing out to search for victims amid the destroyed houses. The footage showed wrecked homes, blasted walls, and debris and dust filling the street in Shati refugee camp.

At least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks on districts of Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian enclave yesterday, the director of the Hamas-run government media office said.

Civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Basal said five municipal workers died when a garage in the city was bombed.

Fighting continued yesterday morning, with witnesses reporting gun battles between Palestinian and Israeli forces in Gaza City.

And in the city's Zeitun neighbourhood, Israeli helicopters fired at Palestinian fighters, witnesses said.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that at least 37,551 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of Israel's offensive in Gaza.

Elsewhere, Lebanon-based Hamas ally Hezbollah claimed a number of attacks on Israeli troops and positions near the border on Friday, including two using drones.

The Israeli army said it had carried out multiple retaliatory strikes on both days.

Israeli jets on Friday struck a "Hezbollah military structure in the area of Khiam, a Hezbollah military post in the area of Mais al-Jabal," and Hezbollah infrastructure "in the areas of Taybeh and Tallouseh in southern Lebanon", the army said in a statement.

A security source said a leader of the Lebanese Islamist group Jamaa Islamiya, an ally of Hamas, was killed yesterday in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in eastern Lebanon.

"A leader of the al-Fajr Forces of the Jamaa Islamiya, Ayman Ghotmeh, was killed in an Israeli strike in Khiara in the western Bekaa," 10 kilometres from the border with Syria, the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The Fajr Forces, Jamaa Islamiya's armed wing, was established in 1982 to fight the Israeli invasion of Lebanon.

Lebanon's state-run ANI news agency reported one person killed when a car was targeted in Khiara, and that the victim was from the nearby village of Lala, without giving further details.

Israel's military said an aircraft carried out a "precise strike in the Beqaa area in Lebanon in order to eliminate" Ayman Ghotmeh, who they said supplied weapons to Hamas and Jamaa Islamiya in Lebanon.