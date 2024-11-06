Israel issues new evacuation orders

Kills 35 more Palestinians in fresh strikes in Beit Lahiya

Over 100 patients to be evacuated: WHO official

4 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

Death toll in Gaza rises to 43,391

Israel's military issued new evacuation orders in the north of the Gaza Strip yesterday after carrying out strikes across the enclave which Palestinian media and medics said had killed at least 35 people.

An air strike damaged two houses in the town of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, where the army has carried out new operations since October 5, and killed at least 20 people late on Monday, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA and Hamas media said.

Four other people were killed in the central Gazan town of Al-Zawayda around midnight on Monday, medics said.

Palestinian health officials said six people had also been killed in two separate Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City and Deir Al-Balah in the central area of the narrow enclave.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said without giving details, that its forces had "eliminated terrorists" in the central Gaza Strip and Jabalia area. Israeli troops had also located weapons and explosives over the past day in the southern Rafah area, where "terrorist infrastructure sites" had been eliminated, it said.

Later yesterday, Israeli planes dropped leaflets over Beit Lahiya ordering residents who have not yet left their homes and shelters housing displaced families to quit the town completely.

At least 43,391 Palestinians have been killed in more than a year of offensive in Gaza, the authorities in Gaza said yesterday, and much of the territory has been reduced to ruins.

Announcing a rare transfer of patients out of Gaza, a World Health Organization official said more than 100 people would be evacuated from Gaza today, including children suffering from trauma injuries and chronic diseases.

They will travel via the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel before flying to the United Arab Emirates, said Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Some will then go on to Romania, he said, adding that 12,000 people were awaiting transfer.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said at least four people were killed yesterday during an Israeli military raid and airstrikes.

The Israeli military said its aircraft had targeted a group of gunmen and that its forces had "arrested 60 militants".

Violence has surged in the West Bank since the start of the offensive in Gaza, with almost daily sweeps by Israeli forces that have involved thousands of arrests and regular gun battles between security forces and Palestinian fighters.