Israel, Iran ready to de-escalate, for now: analysts

The limited nature of Israel's reported strike on Iran and the restrained immediate Iranian reaction shows both sides, in particular Tehran, are looking to de-escalate after weeks of tensions but the situation remains dangerously explosive, analysts say.

There have been fears over the last weeks that decades of enmity between Israel and the Islamic republic could spill over into all-out war as Israel pursues its offensive on Gaza.

An apparent Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1 killed seven members of the Revolutionary Guards force, including its top commander for Iran and Lebanon, and enraged Iran as well as troubling Israel's Western allies.

Iran, which does not recognise Israel, responded by launching hundreds of drones and missiles to attack Israel in an unprecedented assault, all largely shot down by Israel and its allies, with the Israeli strike overnight Friday seen as retaliation against Tehran.

Iran's state media reported explosions in the central province of Isfahan with Iranian officials quoted by the New York Times saying said the attack was carried out by small drones, possibly launched from inside Iran.

There was no indication the reported attack was directed against a site of Iran's controversial nuclear programme.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said there had been no damage to Iranian atomic sites.

Meanwhile, Iranians woke up to reports on state TV apparently intent on minimising the impact of the strikes with reporters emphasising daily life was continuing as normal in Isfahan.

"We seem to be at a moment when both sides are seeking to exit the current escalatory cycle, with Israel conducting a very limited attack to demonstrate some response to the Iranian strikes and Tehran quickly playing down the incident in order not to be compelled to respond," said Julien Barnes-Dacey, director of the Middle East and North Africa programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

"What should be emphasised is a quasi-symmetry between the two strikes. There is a certain restraint on both sides," said Hasni Abidi, director of the Center for Studies and Research on the Arab and Mediterranean World in Geneva.

"Objective indications show us that for the Iranians this is a closed matter, and that for the Iranians, more than the Israelis, there is no interest in this tension continuing," Abidi added.