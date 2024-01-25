Israel hits Khan Younis amid talks on truce

Hamas-run health ministry official accuses Israel of targeting Nasser Hospital

Palestinians wait at a hospital to collect the bodies of their relatives killed in Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

Israel and Hamas have made some progress toward agreement on a 30-day ceasefire in Gaza when Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners would be released, sources told Reuters, as Israel pressed ahead with its assault on Khan Younis, the main city in southern Gaza, yesterday.

Qatar, the US and Egypt have for weeks shuttled between Israel and the Palestinian group that runs Gaza trying to broker terms for a break in fighting, which would also allow in more food and medical supplies.

But the two sides remain at odds over how to permanently end the Gaza offensive, and Hamas has refused to move forward until this is resolved, the sources said.

At least 210 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes in the previous 24 hours, raising the documented toll to 25,700, according to Palestinian health officials yesterday.

In their biggest operation in a month, Israeli forces pressed on with their capture of the city of Khan Younis, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering after leaving the north.

Israeli tanks on Tuesday shut the road from Khan Younis towards the Mediterranean coast, blocking the escape route for civilians trying to reach Rafah on Gaza's southern edge bordering Egypt -- now crammed with more than half the enclave's 2.3 million people.

The military said yesterday it had killed "numerous" squads of gunmen "with sniper, tank and aerial fire" in western Khan Younis, a new focus of its operations, close to the city's two main hospitals.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that three displaced individuals had been killed and two others injured at the gate of its headquarters in Khan Younis.

Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra accused Israel of targeting the Nasser Hospital, the largest medical facility still operating, saying attacks were blocking access for medics and patients and threatening to put it out of action.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces arrested 35 Palestinians, including a woman and former prisoners, reports Al Jazeera online.

Martin Griffiths, UN coordinator of emergency relief, said that 24 people had been killed in strikes on an aid warehouse, UN centre and humanitarian zone in the Khan Younis area, and that a centre where aid is distributed to families had come under heavy bombardment.

Israeli soldiers patrol a street in the Gaza Strip. Photo: AFP

Some people were taking dirt roads out of Khan Younis to try to reach Rafah, or Deir Al-Balah to the north, according to residents and freelance reporters leaving the area.

Video footage from different areas has shown Palestinians burying their dead as best they can, in streets and markets as well as the grounds of hospitals and, more recently, inside Al-Aqsa University, west of Khan Younis.

"The entire population of Gaza is enduring destruction at a scale and speed without parallel in recent history," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the UN Security Council.

Diplomacy around a ceasefire deal appeared intense. Qatar said on Tuesday it had "presented ideas to both sides, we are getting a constant stream of replies from both sides, and that in its own right is a cause for optimism."

US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk was in Cairo and due to hold "active" discussions on ensuring release of hostages and securing a humanitarian pause, the White House said.