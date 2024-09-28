Israel hits Hezbollah HQ in Beirut with heavy airstrikes

Four buildings destroyed; Netanyahu at UN says ceasefire discussions will go on

Rescuers search through the rubble following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese village of Shebaa yesterday. Photo: AFP

The Israeli military said it had targeted Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs yesterday in an attack that shook the Lebanese capital and sent thick clouds of smoke over the city.

Hezbollah's al-Manar television reported that four buildings were destroyed and there were many casualties in the multiple strikes, which marked a major escalation of Israel's conflict with the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Hezbollah fires rockets at town near Haifa Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack on Tel Aviv Over 700 people killed in Lebanon since Monday

In a televised statement, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the central command centre was embedded deep within civilian areas.

The strikes hit Beirut shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue Israel's attacks on Iranian-backed fighters in Lebanon in a closely watched United Nations speech. He also said that Israel will press on with discussions on ceasefire proposals for Lebanon in the days ahead.

Earlier in the day, an Israeli strike yesterday killed nine members of a family, including four children, in the Lebanese border town of Shebaa, mayor Mohammad Saab told Reuters. Lebanese health ministry said Israeli attacks have killed more than 700 people in Lebanon since Monday.

Hezbollah said it had fired rockets into Israel at Kiryat Ata near the city of Haifa some 30 km from the border, and the city of Tiberias, declaring the attacks a response to Israel strikes on villages, cities and civilians.

Though Israeli air defences have shot down many of Hezbollah's rockets, limiting the damage they've done, the group's attacks have shut down normal life across much of northern Israel as more areas fall into its crosshairs.

The Israeli military said it had intercepted four unmanned aircraft that crossed from Lebanese territory into the maritime space off the coast of Rosh Hanikra at the Lebanese border.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said yesterday they had targeted Israel's cities of Tel Aviv and Ashkelon with a ballistic missile and a drone in support of Gaza and Lebanon.

The Israeli army said it had intercepted a missile that was fired from Yemen after sirens and explosions were heard early in the day.

In Lebanon, more than 90,000 people have been reported as newly displaced this week, according to the UN International Organisation for Migration (IOM), adding to more than 111,000 already uprooted by the conflict.