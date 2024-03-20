Israel hits Hezbollah arms depots in Syria

Israeli raids hit warehouses storing weapons for the Lebanese Hezbollah group in Syria yesterday, a war monitor said, as a Syrian military source said air defences had intercepted several missiles.

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes in Syria since civil war broke out in 2011, targeting Iran-backed forces including Hezbollah as well as Syrian army positions.

The strikes have increased since Israel's war with Palestinian group Hamas, a Hezbollah ally, began on October 7.