Israel hits Gaza’s Rafah

Mosque flattened, several homes destroyed

A general view shows destroyed building and the rubble of the al-Faruq mosque following an overnight Israeli air strike in Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

Israeli bombs on Rafah flattened a mosque and destroyed homes in what residents called one of their worst nights yet, while the Hamas chief was in Cairo for talks Gazans hope could bring a truce in time to head off a full-blown assault on the city.

Mourners wept over at least seven corpses in body bags, laid out on cobbles outside a morgue in the city hard against the Egyptian border, where over half of the Palestinian enclave's 2.3 million people are now huddling, mostly in tents.

"They took the people I love, they took a piece of my heart," wailed Dina al-Shaer, whose brother and his family were killed in a strike that relatives said hit their home shortly after midnight.

Gaza health authorities said 97 people were confirmed killed and 130 wounded in the last 24 hours of Israeli assaults, but most victims were still under rubble or in areas rescuers could not reach.

A total of 29,410 Palestinians have been killed and 69,465 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the health ministry said in a statement yesterday.

The al-Farouk mosque in the centre of Rafah was flattened into slabs of concrete, the facades of adjacent buildings blasted away. Authorities said four houses had been struck in the south of the city and three in the centre, reports Reuters.

To the north of Rafah, smoke rose in the sky above Khan Younis, the territory's principal battlefield since Israel launched an assault there last month.

Gaza authorities said at least 20 people were also killed by bombing of two houses in a central part of the Gaza Strip, the only other substantial area yet to be stormed by Israeli forces in their five-month assault.

Residents who have fled to Rafah from elsewhere say there is now nowhere left to go. Meanwhile, an already meagre aid flow has almost completely dried up over the last two weeks, with the United Nations saying it is often no longer safe enough to transport it, forcing residents to the brink of famine.

The heads of the main UN relief agencies, including UNHCR, Unicef, WFP and the WHO, released a joint letter pleading for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

In one of the first indications of how Israel sees Gaza being run after the war, a senior Israeli official said Israel was looking for Palestinians with no links to either Hamas or the rival Palestinian Authority (PA) based in the West Bank, to set up a civil administration in "humanitarian pockets" of Gaza.

Israel's Channel 12 television said the plan could be tested first in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City. But it was dismissed by Palestinians, including both Hamas and the umbrella Palestinian Liberation Organisation of its main rivals, as an unworkable formula for Israeli occupation.

"We are confident this project is pointless and is a sign of confusion and it will never succeed," Abu Zuhri of Hamas told Reuters.