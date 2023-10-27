Israel hints at several Gaza ‘invasions’

Hamas says Israeli strikes killed ‘50 hostages’; more than 7,000 killed in Palestinian enclave

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 26, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israel said its ground forces had made a big push into Gaza overnight to attack "Hamas targets" as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was still preparing for a ground invasion that could be one of several.

The Israeli ground operation came as the United States and other countries are urging Israel to delay a full invasion fearing it could spark a wider war.

Gaza is reeling from almost three weeks of Israeli bombing triggered by Hamas' intrusion in southern Israel. Gaza's health ministry yesterday said that 7,028 Palestinians had been killed in the air strikes, including 2,913 children.

Meanwhile, Hamas yesterday said Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed almost 50 of the hostages its fighters seized in a cross-border attack which it launched on October 7.

Humanitarian supplies in Gaza are critically low but world powers failed at the United Nations to agree on how to call for a lull to the fighting to deliver significant amounts of aid.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said it urgently needed fuel to maintain life-saving humanitarian operations in Gaza. Israel has refused to let in fuel with aid shipments, saying it could be seized by Hamas.

More than 613,000 people made homeless by the war are sheltering in 150 UNRWA facilities across the shattered territory.