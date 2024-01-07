Israel, Hezbollah trade fire across Lebanon border

Key Israeli observation post hit; 122 Palestinians killed in 24 hours as Israel continues strikes in Gaza

Relatives of a boy, who was killed along with his immediate family during Israeli bombardment, mourn as they hold his body at the European hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

Lebanon's Iranian-backed Hezbollah group yesterday said it had fired rockets at Israel and its arch-foe said it had struck a "terrorist cell" in retaliation, as top US and EU diplomats visited the region to seek ways to halt spillover from the war.

Shortly after rocket sirens sounded across northern Israel, the military said that "approximately 40 launches from Lebanon toward the area of Meron in northern Israel were identified".

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Hezbollah said it hit a key Israeli observation post early yesterday with 62 rockets as a "preliminary response" to the killing of Hamas' deputy chief earlier this week.

Tensions have been high since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri was killed by a drone on Tuesday in the southern suburbs of Beirut, the stronghold of Hamas' Iranian-backed Lebanese ally Hezbollah, in an attack widely attributed to sworn foe Israel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the European Union's senior diplomat Josep Borrell were both in the region on separate diplomatic missions to stop the three-month-old Gaza conflict spilling over into Lebanon, the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and Red Sea shipping lanes.

There has been no let up in the conflict despite several trips to the region by Blinken and other senior diplomats, reports Reuters.

The official Palestinian WAFA news agency reported yesterday that 18 Palestinians were killed by an Israeli attack on a house east of Khan Younis in Gaza.

And in the West Bank village of Beit Rima, the Palestinian health ministry said a 17-year-old was shot dead by Israeli forces and four other people were injured.

Since October 7, Israel's offensive has killed 22,722people, according to health ministry in Gaza yesterday, and devastated the densely populated enclave of 2.3 million people.

Top US, European diplomats seek to stop Gaza spillover

Death toll in enclave rises to 22,722

Gaza now 'uninhabitable': UN

The ministry said in a statement that it had recorded 122 deaths over the past 24 hours, while a total of 58,166 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip in nearly three months of fighting.

The traumatised residents of Gaza, most of whose population have been displaced by the bombardment, are facing a devastating humanitarian crisis, with food, medicine and fuel in low supply.

With much of the territory already reduced to rubble, UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said Friday that "Gaza has simply become uninhabitable".

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported shelling and drone fire in the area around Al-Amal hospital in Khan Yunis.

It said seven displaced people, including a five-day-old baby, had been killed while sheltering in the compound.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the majority of the Palestinian territory's 36 hospitals have been put out of action by the fighting, while remaining medical facilities face dire shortages.

In Istanbul, Blinken held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and then with President Tayyip Erdogan. In the talks, Blinken "emphasized the need to prevent the conflict from spreading, secure the release of hostages, expand humanitarian assistance and reduce civilian casualties," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Blinken also stressed the need to work toward broader, lasting regional peace that ensures Israel's security and advances the establishment of a Palestinian state, he said.

The EU's senior diplomat Borrell, visiting the Lebanese capital Beirut, expressed alarm about the exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah and said it was important that Lebanon not be dragged into the Gaza conflict.