Israel-Hamas Truce: Agreement on 2-day extension likely

Says Egyptian official; more Israeli hostages, Palestinian prisoners set to be released

A woman carries a child as Palestinians fleeing north Gaza move southward during a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, near Gaza City yesterday. Photo: Reuters

A senior Egyptian official yesterday said that Egypt and Qatar were close to reaching a deal to extend a truce between Israeli and Hamas forces in Gaza by two days, continuing a pause in seven weeks of warfare that has killed thousands.

Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS), said the extension would include the release of 20 Israeli hostages from among those seized by Hamas. In exchange, 60 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails would be freed, he said. The truce was due to end last night.

With the release of 11 Israeli hostages scheduled to take place later yesterday, negotiations remain ongoing for the release of 33 Palestinians, Rashwan added.

Earlier, Hamas was reported to be seeking a four-day extension while Israel wanted day-by-day extensions.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, top EU envoy Josep Borrell and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have all joined a global chorus urging the parties to extend their temporary break in fighting, reports AFP.

"That's our goal, to keep this pause going beyond tomorrow so that we can continue to see more hostages come out and surge more humanitarian relief into those in need in Gaza," Biden said.

An Israeli official reiterated Israel's position that it would agree to an extra day of truce for the release of each group of 10 hostages. In exchange, three times the number of Palestinian prisoners would be released each time. The limit would be five days, the official added.

On Sunday, Hamas freed 17 people, including a 4-year-old Israeli-American girl, bringing the total number the group has released since Friday to 58, including foreigners. Israel freed 39 teenage Palestinian prisoners on Sunday, taking the total number of Palestinians freed under the truce to 117.

Under the terms of the current deal, Hamas is due to release in total 50 Israeli women and children held hostage in Gaza. There is no limit in the deal on the number of foreigners it can release.

An Israeli government spokesperson said the total number of hostages still held in Gaza yesterday was 184, including 14 foreigners and 80 Israelis with dual nationality.

Both Israel and Hamas raised concerns over yesterday's lists and Qatari mediators were working with them to resolve the issues and avoid delays, an official briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said it was reviewing the list of Palestinian prisoners it had received from Hamas for release and would provide further information when possible.

Netanyahu said at the weekend that once the truce ends, "we will return with full force to achieve our goals: the elimination of Hamas; ensuring that Gaza does not return to what it was; and of course the release of all our hostages."

Palestinians in Gaza said yesterday they were praying for an extension of the truce. Some were visiting homes reduced to rubble by weeks of intensive Israeli bombardment, while others queued for flour and other essential aid being delivered by the United Nations' relief agency UNRWA.

UNRWA was awaiting Israeli clearance yesterday to send aid trucks and ambulances into northern Gaza.