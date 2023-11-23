Israel, Hamas agree to four-day truce

Hostages, Palestinian prisoners to be freed under deal; aid flowing into Gaza to be ramped up

Israel's government and Hamas yesterday agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days to let in aid and release at least 50 hostages captured by Hamas fighters in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel.

The first truce in a brutal near seven-week-old war, reached after negotiation mediated by Qatar, was hailed around the world as a sign of progress that could ease the suffering of Gaza's civilians and bring more Israeli hostages home.

Israel said the ceasefire could be extended further, as long as more hostages were freed. The official start time for the truce is expected to be announced within 24 hours, with the first hostages to go free today.

A statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said 50 women and children would be released over four days at a rate of at least 10 per day. Beyond that, the truce could be extended as long as an additional ten hostages were freed per day.

It made no mention of the release of Palestinian detainees, but Israel's justice ministry published a list of 300 names of Palestinian prisoners who could be freed.

Hamas said the initial 50 hostages would be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli jails. The truce deal would also allow hundreds of trucks of humanitarian, medical and fuel aid to enter Gaza, the Palestinian group said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, among others, welcomed the deal.

"We welcome the temporary ceasefire agreement reached by relevant parties," China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said she has ordered her European Commission to step up aid deliveries to Gaza.

Qatar's chief negotiator in ceasefire talks, Minister of State at the Foreign Ministry Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, told Reuters the truce meant there would be "no attack whatsoever. No military movements, no expansion, nothing".

Since the Israeli offensive began on October 7, over 14,000 Gazans have been killed, around 40 percent of them children, according to medical officials in the territory.

Meanwhile, Israeli military yesterday said it intercepted a cruise missile fired towards the south of the country.

After reports of "an infiltration by a hostile aircraft" near the southern Red Sea resort of Eilat, an Israeli fighter jet "successfully intercepted a cruise missile that was launched toward Israel", it said in a statement.