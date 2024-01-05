Israel focuses assault on southern Gaza

Death toll in the enclave now 22,438

Two teenage boys mourn over the bodies of their family members killed by an Israeli strike at the morgue of the Nasser medical centre in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

Israeli shelling killed 14 Palestinians yesterday in Khan Younis in a southern coastal area of the Gaza Strip packed with people who had fled attacks in other parts of the enclave, Gaza health ministry officials said.

The dead included nine children, an official told Reuters.

Gaza residents also said Israeli planes and tanks bombarded three refugee camps in the centre of the shattered enclave in heavier attacks than in previous days.

Israeli planes, tanks bombard 3 refugee camps

125 Palestinians killed, 318 injured in 24hrs

Red Crescent headquarters in Khan Younis hit

Blinken heads for ME amid fears of regional war

The latest action took place as Israel's offensive in the enclave neared the three-month mark amid international concern that the conflict was spreading beyond Gaza, drawing in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Hezbollah forces on the Lebanon-Israel border, and Red Sea shipping lanes.

Fears were heightened after a drone strike on Tuesday killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in the Lebanese capital Beirut. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed on Wednesday that his powerful Iran-backed Shia militia "cannot be silent" following the killing.

Nasrallah said his forces would fight to the finish if Israel chose to extend the war to Lebanon, but he made no concrete threats to act against Israel in support of its ally Hamas.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari declined to comment when asked what Israel was doing to prepare for a potential Hezbollah response, saying only: "We are focused on the fight against Hamas."

Israel unleashed a ground and air blitz of Gaza on October 7, and the total recorded Palestinian death toll had reached 22,438 by yesterday - almost 1 percent of its 2.3 million population, according to the Gaza health ministry. Some 125 Palestinians were killed and 318 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was heading for the Middle East, including a stop in Israel, to continue "diplomatic consultations" on the conflict, a US official said.

During yesterday morning's reported strike in Al-Mawasi on the western side of Khan Younis, health ministry officials said nine children were among the 14 dead. Israeli shells had landed near tents erected in the area by displaced people, they said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its headquarters in Khan Younis was hit, killing one person and wounding others.

The Israeli military reported several clashes in Khan Younis, where it has said previously that it is trying to flush out Hamas leaders hiding there.

In its daily briefing, it said Israeli warplanes killed three Hamas members who had tried to detonate explosive next to ground troops, and Israeli soldiers killed two more.

A warplane also struck a launch post from which Hamas fighters had fired an anti-tank missile at Israeli troops, it said. They also hit various weapons storage sites.

In a new development on the battlefront, an Israeli tank was seen at the entrance to the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, signalling a new deep incursion which is likely to bring more displacement and more fighting.