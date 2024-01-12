Israel faces genocide charges at World Court

South Africa asks the UN court to order Israel to end Gaza strikes

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest near the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands yesterday, as the judges hear a request for emergency measures to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza. Photo: Reuters

Israel yesterday faced accusations at the World Court of genocide in its offensive in Gaza, as the first residents returned to scenes of total devastation in northern areas where Israeli forces have begun withdrawing this week.

Three months of Israeli bombardment has laid much of the narrow coastal enclave to waste, killing more than 23,000 people and driving nearly the entire population of 2.3 million Palestinians from their homes.

An Israeli blockade has sharply restricted supplies of food, fuel and medicine, creating what the United Nations describes as a humanitarian catastrophe.

The case, brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, accuses Israel of violating the 1948 genocide convention, enacted in the wake of the mass murder of Jews in the Holocaust, which mandates all countries to ensure such crimes are never repeated.

The preliminary hearings this week will consider whether the court should order Israel to stop fighting while it investigates the full merits of the case.

In Rafah, in southern Gaza where the bodies of members of the al-Arjany family killed overnight, including three small children, were laid out in shrouds outside a morgue, neighbours said the court must intervene to halt the war.

"To the ICJ: what is the fault of this baby?" said neighbour Khamis Kelab, cradling the smallest of the shrouded bodies in his arms as women wailed nearby.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said his country was driven to bring the case by "the ongoing slaughter of the people of Gaza", and motivated by South Africa's own apartheid history.

"Israel has a genocidal intent against the Palestinians in Gaza," Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, advocate of the High Court of South Africa, told the court in The Hague. "The intent to destroy Gaza has been nurtured at the highest level of state."

South Africa asked the court for a preliminary order to demand Israel stop fighting now, while the court hears the full merits of the case in coming months.

Israel has dismissed the case as "atrocious" and "preposterous" and vowed to set out a robust defence today.

The case reveals stark international polarisation. Several Western countries joined Washington in calling genocide accusations against Israel unjustified. Some developing states, including heavyweight Brazil, backed South Africa.

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters: "We urge the court to reject all pressure and take a decision to criminalise the Israeli occupation and stop the aggression on Gaza."

The relative quiet in the north has let residents begin trickling back into obliterated cities, finding a moonscape often with scant trace of where homes once stood.

Yousef Fares, a freelance journalist, filmed himself walking through a wasteland surrounded by scorched ruins that was once a part of Gaza City, home to nearly a million people. A few civilians passed by, some wobbling on bicycles over a track across the mud. "All the houses you see are destroyed, completely or partially," he said.