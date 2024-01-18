Israel escalates Gaza strikes

Says Hamas-run govt; Jordanian army’s field hospital in Khan Younis badly damaged

Displaced Palestinians prepare food as they take shelter inside a building damaged during Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

Israel stepped up strikes on the south of Gaza yesterday, ahead of the expected delivery of medicines for hostages in exchange for humanitarian aid under a newly brokered deal.

Air strikes and artillery fire targeted Khan Yunis throughout the night, said an AFP correspondent in the southern Gaza Strip's biggest city. "It was the most difficult and intense night in Khan Yunis since the start of the war," said Gaza's Hamas-run government.

The Jordanian army's military field hospital in Khan Younis was badly damaged. A hospital staff member was injured and would be flown back to Jordan for treatment while a patient was hit with shrapnel, the army said in a statement.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli strikes killed seven people near two refugee camps. Israeli forces also detained at least 85 Palestinians in the latest round of raids across the territory, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

At least 24,448 Palestinians, about 70 percent of them women, young children and adolescents, have been killed in Israeli bombardments and ground assaults, according to the Gaza health ministry's latest figures. Some 163 Palestinians were killed and 350 wounded in 24 hours, the ministry added.

The United Nations said the offensive has displaced roughly 85 percent of Gaza's 2.4 million people, many of whom have been forced to crowd into shelters and struggle to get food, water, fuel and medical care.

The agreement announced later on Tuesday allowing medicines to reach the hostages and aid to enter the besieged Palestinian territory was brokered by Qatar and France.

Under the deal, "medicine along with other humanitarian aid is to be delivered to civilians in Gaza... in exchange for delivering medication needed for Israeli captives in Gaza," Qatar's foreign ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Majid Al-Ansari said the medicines and aid were scheduled to leave Doha yesterday for the Egyptian city of El-Arish before being transported to Gaza.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the deal, under which 45 hostages are expected to receive medication.

Once the drugs arrive at a hospital in the Gaza border town of Rafah, they are to be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross, divided into batches and immediately transferred to the hostages, France said.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said he was hopeful Qatar-brokered talks could lead to another such deal "soon".

Fears are mounting that the Israel's offensive in Gaza will trigger an all-out war across the Middle East, with growing violence involving allies of the Iran-backed Hamas.

The US military said it carried out fresh strikes in Yemen on Tuesday after the country's Houthi rebels claimed another missile attack on a cargo ship in the Red Sea.