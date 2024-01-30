Israel charges back into Gaza City

Residents say tanks shell eastern areas, boats fire at beachfront areas in west

Israel launched an assault overnight on Gaza's main northern city weeks after pulling back from there, residents said yesterday, while heavy fighting has continued around hospitals in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

Air strikes on neighbourhoods across Gaza City killed and wounded many people. While tanks shelled the eastern areas of the city, naval boats fired shells and gun rounds at the beachfront areas in the west, they said.

Israel said late last year that it had largely completed operations in northern Gaza. The push back into Gaza City, where residents reported fierce gun battles near the main Al-Shifa hospital, indicated that the offensive was not going to plan.

Among those killed were two Palestinian journalists, Essam El-lulu and Hussein Attalah, along with several members of their families, health officials and the journalist union said.

Gazans said the renewed violence made a mockery of a ruling by the World Court calling on Israel to do more to help civilians. Health officials said at least 26,637 Palestinians have been killed in the offensive with thousands more bodies likely under the rubble of destroyed buildings across the coastal territory.

"The war continues in a dirtier manner," said Gaza City resident Mustafa Ibrahim, a Palestinian human rights activist now displaced with his family in Rafah near the southern border with Egypt, along with more than a million other Gazans.

Israel orders fresh evacuations of most populated areas in Gaza

Hunger drives people to eat animal feed: UN

Death toll in enclave now 26,637

Israel ordered new evacuations of the most populated areas of the enclave, but people said communications blackouts meant many would miss them, reports Reuters.

Those that did flee, had to run the gauntlet of Israeli tanks placed on the main north-south road, residents said.

People in the north have been grinding animal feed to make flour after flour, rice and sugar ran out, part of an aid crisis now exacerbated by a withdrawal of support for the United Nations' aid agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

Japan and Austria said yesterday they have decided to suspend additional funding to the UN agency. UNRWA said it would have to end operations within a month if funding was not restored.

Air strikes also hit the southern city of Khan Younis. Israel said that four among dozens of Palestinian gunmen it had killed in the past 24 hours had been preparing to ambush troops near Al-Amal hospital.

In the middle of Gaza, health officials said 13 Palestinians were killed in the Al-Rimal neighborhood after Israeli forces stormed a shelter for displaced people there.

Meanwhile, talks held on Sunday evening initiated by Qatar, the United States and Egypt to broker a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas were "constructive" but meaningful gaps remain, the Israeli prime minister's office said.

"There are still significant gaps in which the parties will continue to discuss this week in additional mutual meetings," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.