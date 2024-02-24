Israel bombs homes in southern Gaza

More than 100 Palestinians killed in 24hrs; Israeli spy chief heads to Paris for fresh truce talks

Israeli air strikes targeted homes in the southern Gaza Strip, witnesses said yesterday, adding to what aid groups describe as an increasingly hopeless humanitarian situation despite efforts towards new truce talks.

Israeli media reported a delegation led by David Barnea, head of the Mossad intelligence agency, was heading to Paris for fresh truce discussions with Hamas.

His trip follows what the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said was the death of more than 100 people in the past 24 hours.

Israeli bombardment obliterated one house and left a gaping hole in the earth east of Rafah, on the border with Egypt, where about 1.4 million Gazans have converged in a futile search to escape the fighting.

Israel conducts heavy air strikes in Khan Yunis

Humanitarian situation is acute in Gaza's north: aid agencies

Death toll in the enclave now 29,514

"We were sleeping in our house when we heard the sound of a missile," said Abdul Hamid Abu el-Enein. "We rushed to the site and found people martyred and injured" in the strike which "completely erased" the two-storey home.

Witnesses reported several other houses targeted during the night, and an AFP reporter described heavy air strikes in the city of Khan Yunis several kilometres (miles) to the north, as well as in Rafah itself.

Israel's military said fighting, including with drone strikes and sniper fire, continued in the western Khan Yunis area.

More than four months of relentless fighting and bombardment have flattened much of Gaza and pushed its population of around 2.4 million to the brink of famine as disease spreads, according to the United Nations.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA has blamed "limitations on the entry of aid" as well as the combat and growing insecurity for severely hampering assistance.

Aid agencies say the humanitarian situation is particularly acute in Gaza's north, reports AFP.

Israel's campaign, aiming to destroy Hamas, has killed at least 29,514 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest count by Gaza's health ministry.

The toll has seen pressure grow on the administration of US President Joe Biden to rein in its ally Israel -- which it provides with billions of dollars in military aid.

Israeli media reported yesterday that David Barnea, head of the Mossad intelligence agency, would travel with Ronen Bar, chief of the Shin Bet domestic security agency, for the truce talks in Paris.

Barnea and his US counterpart from the CIA helped broker a week-long truce in November that saw the release of 80 Israeli hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

For the Palestinian people struggling to survive, any deal that could lead to greater aid flows and a halt to fighting cannot come soon enough.

"Even animals have better lives than us," said Zarifa Hamad, 62, a displaced woman living in northern Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp.

Fierce gun battles occurred in the neighbouring Zeitun district, where tanks were deployed, according to witnesses. The army said helicopters were in action to support "targeted raids" in the area.