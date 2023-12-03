Israel bombards southern Gaza

Palestinians fear new ground offensive; Macron says Israel’s goal to destroy Hamas risks decade of war

A Palestinian man carries a child injured during Israeli bombardment in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

Israeli war planes and artillery bombarded the south of the Gaza Strip yesterday, hitting mosques, homes and close to a hospital, after the collapse of a truce in the nearly two-month-old war between Israel and Hamas militants

Residents feared the barrages were a prelude to an Israeli ground operation in the south of the Palestinian territory which would bottle them up in a shrinking area and possibly try to push them into neighbouring Egypt, according to Reuters.

The Gaza health ministry said at least 240 Palestinians had been killed and 650 wounded since the truce ended on Friday morning - adding to the more than 15,000 Palestinian dead since the start of the war, reports AFP.

The Israeli military said that in the last 24 hours combined attacks by its ground, air and naval forces had hit 400 targets and killed an unspecified number of Hamas fighters.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Israel's aim of eliminating the Palestinian group Hamas risked unleashing a decade of war.

Achieving the "total destruction of Hamas" would mean "the war will last 10 years", Macron said at a press conference on the sidelines of the UN's COP28 climate talks in Dubai, reports AFP.

"So this objective must be clarified," he added.

The president said France was "very concerned" by the resumption of violence in Gaza and that he was heading to Qatar to help in efforts to kickstart a new truce ahead of a ceasefire, reports Reuters.

Macron also said at COP28 climate talks that situation required the doubling down on efforts to obtain a lasting ceasefire and the freeing of all hostages.

A temporary truce between Israel and Hamas collapsed on Friday after mediators were unable to extend the pause. Israel and Hamas have traded blame over the collapse.

Macron also urged Israel to clarify its goals towards Hamas.

"We are at a moment when Israeli authorities must more precisely define their objectives and their final goal: the total destruction of Hamas, does anyone think it is possible? If this is the case, the war will last 10 years," he said.

"There is no lasting security for Israel in the region if its security is achieved at the cost of Palestinian lives and thus of the resentment of public opinions in the region. Let's be collectively lucid," Macron added, reports Reuters.

Throughout last morning, a steady stream of wounded people were carried into the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, with some people even receiving treatment laying on the floor.

The head of the International Red Cross said the renewed fighting was intense.

"It's a new layer of destruction coming on top of massive, unparalleled destruction of critical infrastructure, of civilian houses and neighbourhoods," Robert Mardini told Reuters in Dubai.

With conditions inside the Hamas-ruled enclave reaching "breaking point", in Mardini's words, the first aid trucks since the end of the truce entered Gaza through the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing yesterday, Egyptian security and Red Crescent sources said.

Israel and Hamas sides blamed each other for the collapse of the seven-day truce, during which Hamas had released hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Israel said yesterday it had recalled a Mossad team from Qatar, host of indirect negotiations with Hamas, accusing the Palestinian faction of reneging on a deal which entailed the freeing of all children and women hostages.

The southern part of Gaza including Khan Rounis and Rafah was taking a pounding yesterday. Residents said houses had been hit and three mosques destroyed in Khan Younis. Columns of smoke rose into the sky.

Displaced Gazans have been sheltering in Khan Younis and Rafah because of fighting in the north of the densely populated enclave, but residents said they feared Israeli troops were preparing to move on the south.

"This is the same tactic they used before entering Gaza and the north," said Yamen, who gave only his first name.

Yamen fled to Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza from the north after Israel destroyed several districts there.

"Where to after Deir Al-Balah, after Khan Younis? I don't know where I would take my wife and six children," he said.

Last morning, Israeli air strikes hit areas close to the Nasser Hospital six times, according to medics and witnesses, Reuters reports.

The hospital is filled with thousands of displaced and hundreds of wounded, including many of those who had been evacuated from north Gaza hospitals.

"A night of horror," said Samira, a mother of four. "It was one of the worst nights we spent in Khan Younis in the past six weeks since we arrived here," she said. "We are so afraid they will enter Khan Younis."

Among the dead yesterday was the president of the territory's Islamic University, killed along with his family in a bombing of a house in the northern Gaza Strip, health officials said.

In Deir Al-Balah, nine Palestinians, including children, were killed in an air strike, health officials said.

Leaflets dropped by Israel on eastern areas of Khan Younis ordered residents of four towns to evacuate - not to other areas in Khan Younis as in the past, but further south to Rafah.

Residents took to the road with belongings heaped up in carts, searching for shelter further west.

In southern Israel, rocket sirens sounded early yesterday in communities near the border with Gaza, but there were no reports of serious damage or casualties.

Reuters could not confirm the battlefield accounts.