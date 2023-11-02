Israel again hits Gaza refugee camp

Dozens killed; first evacuees leave Gaza amid deepening humanitarian crisis

Israeli armoured vehicles are seen during their ground operations at a location in Gaza. This undated handout image was released yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Israel yesterday gain hit Gaza's biggest refugee camp for a second consecutive day killing dozens as the first batch of injured Palestinians and foreigners escaped the besieged territory to Egypt.

The second attack came after Tuesday's strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp demolished several apartment buildings, leaving craters in their place.

IT suffered a second strike in as many days yesterday, with AFPTV images showing major damage and rescuers clawing through rubble to extract blood-stained casualties.

Dozens were killed and wounded, according to Gaza health ministry, which came a day after Israeli jets hit the camp, killing at least 47 people.

Meanwhile, an Egyptian official at the Rafah crossing said seventy-six wounded Palestinians and 335 foreigners or dual-nationals were allowed to cross from the war-torn Gaza Strip for Egypt yesterday.

It is the first crossing of civilians allowed into Egypt from Gaza since Israel placed a "total siege" on the Palestinian territory.

Whole families, struggling to carry their worldly possessions, rushed through the heavily fortified crossing towards Egypt, which was expected to admit at least 400 foreign passport holders and 90 of the most seriously wounded and sick.

"It's enough. We've endured enough humiliation," said Gaza resident Rafik al-Hilou, accompanying relatives including children aged one and four hoping to cross into Egypt.

"We lack the most basic human needs. No internet, no phones, no means of communication, not even water. For the past four days, we haven't been able to feed this child a piece of bread. What are you waiting for?" he added.

The United Nations yesterday decried strikes on Gaza's largest refugee camp.

"This is just the latest atrocity to befall the people of Gaza where the fighting has entered an even more terrifying phase, with increasingly dreadful humanitarian consequences," said Martin Griffiths, UN humanitarian chief.

Israel said Tuesday's raid was a successful hit on top Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari, but the large death toll drew a chorus of international condemnation in the region and as far afield as Bolivia, which severed diplomatic ties in protest.

Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel "to condemn the Israeli war that is killing innocent people in Gaza".

Hamas said seven hostages, including three foreign passport holders, had died in Tuesday's bombing, a claim impossible to verify.

The group's leader Ismail Haniyeh accused Israel of committing "barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians", saying it was covering its own "defeats."

Israel has relentlessly pounded Gaza since October 7 when Hamas fighters intruded into Israel and killed at least 1,400 people.

The bombing campaign has killed 8,796 people, including 3,648 children, in Gaza so fat, its health ministry said.

AFP reporters saw more tanks pour over the border into northern Gaza, as Israel stepped up its ground incursion launched late last week.

Images provided by the military showed Israeli troops picking through bombed-out houses searching for militants or some of the 240 hostages seized by Hamas.

Israel said 15 soldiers died in ground fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, taking to 330 the number of troops killed.

The situation in Gaza remained desperate, with food, fuel and medicine for the 2.4 million residents all running short, according to aid groups.

With fears mounting that the violence could spiral into a regional war, US President Joe Biden called for "urgent mechanisms" to dial down tensions and said top diplomat Antony Blinken would embark on another Middle East tour from today.

Turkey and Iran called for a regional conference to prevent a conflagration, as Israel faces a daily barrage of aerial attacks from Hamas and other Iran-backed groups around the Middle East, including Yemen's Huthi rebels.

Meanwhile, at least four Palestinians were killed during Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank yesterday, bringing the death toll in the Palestinian territory to more than 120.