Israel accepts Biden’s Gaza truce plan

Claims Netanyahu aide, says a lot of details to be worked out; 60 more Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes

An aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday confirmed that Israel had accepted a framework deal for winding down the Gaza offensive now being advanced by US President Joe Biden, though he described it as flawed and in need of much more work.

In an interview with Britain's Sunday Times, Ophir Falk, chief foreign policy advisor to Netanyahu, said Biden's proposal was "a deal we agreed to — it's not a good deal but we dearly want the hostages released, all of them".

"There are a lot of details to be worked out," he said, adding that Israeli conditions, including "the release of the hostages and the destruction of Hamas as a genocidal terrorist organisation" have not changed.

Hamas 'positively' views Gaza proposal set out by Biden

UAE President, Qatar Emir discuss truce proposal

Death toll in enclave rises to 36,439



Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant said yesterday that Israel would not accept Hamas continuing to rule Gaza at any stage during the process to end the offensive, and that it was examining alternatives to the group.

For now, fighting again rocked Gaza overnight and yesterday, with the military reporting more air strikes and ground combat, and Palestinian officials reporting yet more deaths, reports Reuters.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that at least 36,439 people have been killed in the territory since the offensive began on October 7. The toll includes at least 60 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said.

Across Gaza, the military said it had struck "30 terror targets, including military infrastructure, weapons storage facilities and armed terrorist cells that posed a threat to IDF (army) ground troops".

Palestinian group Hamas, meanwhile, said it "views positively" what Biden on Friday described as the Israeli plan.

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed in Abu Dhabi proposals for the ceasefire deal that were laid out by Biden, the UAE state news agency (WAM) reported yesterday.

Heavy fighting has flared in far-southern Rafah, where Israel sent tanks and troops in early May, ignoring concerns for displaced civilians sheltering in the city.

Israeli Apache attack helicopters yesterday opened fire on targets in central Rafah, a jet fired a missile at a house in the western Tel al-Sultan district and artillery shelling targeted the southern Brazil neighbourhood, witnesses said.

In the occupied West Bank, two Palestinian teenagers were killed by Israeli gunfire, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Elsewhere in Gaza, Israeli helicopters fired at targets in Gaza City's Zeitun and Sabra areas, and an air strike hit a house in the city's east, AFP reporters said.

Three people were killed including a woman and a child, when an air strike hit a family apartment in Gaza City's Daraj neighbourhood.

Artillery shelling also targeted areas of Deir al-Balah and the Bureij and Nuseirat camps, witnesses said.