Iraq rebukes US over strikes on Iran-backed groups

Iraq accused the United States of contributing to a "reckless escalation" of violence in the region after American air strikes targeted Iran-backed groups in the country yesterday.

The pre-dawn air raid came against an already explosive regional backdrop, fuelled by the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said US forces had carried out "necessary and proportionate strikes" against "three facilities used by the Iranian-backed Ketaeb Hezbollah militia group (the Hezbollah Brigades) and other Iran-affiliated groups in Iraq".

"This unacceptable act undermines years of cooperation, blatantly violates Iraq's sovereignty and contributes to a reckless escalation... at a time when the region is already grappling with the danger of expanding conflict," said a spokesman for Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani.