Iraq militia labels US sanctions ‘ridiculous’

Iraq's powerful pro-Iranian armed group Kataeb Hezbollah has denounced as "ridiculous" sanctions unveiled this week by the United States over recent attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria.

American forces deployed in those two countries have been attacked more than 55 times since October, according to the Pentagon, coinciding with US ally Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza.

In a statement released late Saturday on Telegram, Kataeb Hezbollah spokesman Abu Ali al-Askari said attacks by "the Islamic resistance in Iraq" were part of a "strategy of attrition", dismissing sanctions as ineffectual.

"The inclusion of certain brothers in the so-called 'American sanctions list' is ridiculous," Askari argued, saying "such actions will not dissuade our courageous fighters".

The US Treasury said on Friday it had sanctioned six individuals affiliated with Kataeb Hezbollah.

It also said Kataeb Hezbollah was trained, funded and supported by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and "is behind a spate of recent attacks against US and partners in Iraq and Syria.