Iran’s main gas pipeline hit by sabotage: minister

Two explosions along Iran's main south-north gas pipeline network yesterday were caused by sabotage, the Iranian oil minister told state TV, without naming any suspects. Authorities also denied reports that the incident caused gas cuts to industries and offices in some provinces, state media reported. "This terrorist act of sabotage occurred at 1:00 am yesterday morning in the network of national gas transmission pipelines in two regions of the country," Minister Javad Owji said. Only villages near the damaged pipeline were experiencing gas outages, which will be fixed later today, Owji said. Temporary restrictions had been planned ahead for maintenance, state media reported. Owji pointed to a similar incident which took place in 2011, which he said was an act of sabotage that caused temporary gas outages in four different regions in the country.