Iran’s court sentences man to death

An Iranian court has sentenced a man to death over the killing of renowned filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui and his wife months ago at their home near Tehran, the judiciary said yesterday.

Mehrjui, an 83-year-old director associated with the Iranian new wave of cinema, was stabbed to death along with his wife in October at their home in Karaj.

The convicted killer, who was arrested days after the attack, was a former employee of Mehrjui who "had a grudge against the deceased due to financial issues," the chief justice of Alborz province said previously.

Three others were charged in the case over their roles in assisting the murder, he added. Yesterday, the Judiciary's Mizan Online website said the court sentenced the killer to death in accordance with the Islamic law of retribution.