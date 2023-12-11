Iranians will prevail against rulers

Says Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi

The Iranian people will ultimately overcome authoritarianism imposed by a government that has lost legitimacy and public support, Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi said from prison in a speech read by her children yesterday.

The Norwegian Nobel committee in October awarded the prize to Mohammadi, 51, for her non-violent fight "against oppression of women in Iran" and the promotion of human rights for all, in a rebuke to Tehran's theocratic leaders.

Her 17-year-old twins Kiana and Ali Rahmani collected the prize, a gold medal and diploma, at a ceremony in Oslo's City Hall attended by several hundred guests. The prize includes a cheque for 11 million Swedish crowns (about $1 million).

In her speech, sent from Iran's notorious Evin prison, Mohammadi said continued resistance and non-violence were the best strategies to bring about change.

"The Iranian people, with perseverance, will overcome repression and authoritarianism. Have no doubt, this is certain," she said in her speech read in French.

The women's rights advocate is serving multiple sentences on charges including spreading propaganda against the Islamic Republic after her last arrest in November 2021.

"I write this message from behind the high, cold walls of a prison," Mohammadi said, adding that her life and lives of many activists in Iran had been a constant struggle "to stay alive".