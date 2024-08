Iran will seek to ‘manage tensions’ with US: top diplomat

Iran's new government will seek to "manage tensions" with its arch-enemy the United States to help reduce pressure and neutralise crippling sanctions, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"What we have to do is manage the tensions and hostilities" between Tehran and Washington, he said in an interview late Friday on state television.

Iran and the United States have had no diplomatic relations since 1980, the year after the Islamic revolution that toppled its Western-backed Shah Mohammed Reza.

A landmark 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers granted Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

But the deal quickly collapsed and tensions reignited following the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the accord in 2018.

"In foreign policy, we have a duty to reduce as much as possible the cost of this hostility and reduce its pressure on the nation," said Araghchi, who was one of the key negotiators of the 2015 agreement.