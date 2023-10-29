Iran teen dies month after metro incident

An Iranian high school student died yesterday, nearly a month after falling into a coma in disputed circumstances on the Tehran metro, media in the Islamic republic said. "Armita Garawand, a student in Tehran, died an hour ago after intensive medical treatment and 28 days of hospitalisation in intensive care," reported the Borna news agency affiliated with the youth ministry. The 17-year-old ethnic Kurd, who was declared "brain dead" a week ago, had been hospitalised at Fajr Hospital in Tehran since October 1 after she fell unconscious on the metro. The circumstances of the incident have been disputed, with metro surveillance footage showing the unveiled teenager being evacuated after fainting in a carriage.