Middle East
AFP, Tehran
Sun Oct 29, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 01:21 AM

Most Viewed

Middle East

Iran teen dies month after metro incident

AFP, Tehran
Sun Oct 29, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 01:21 AM

An Iranian high school student died yesterday, nearly a month after falling into a coma in disputed circumstances on the Tehran metro, media in the Islamic republic said. "Armita Garawand, a student in Tehran, died an hour ago after intensive medical treatment and 28 days of hospitalisation in intensive care," reported the Borna news agency affiliated with the youth ministry. The 17-year-old ethnic Kurd, who was declared "brain dead" a week ago, had been hospitalised at Fajr Hospital in Tehran since October 1 after she fell unconscious on the metro. The circumstances of the incident have been disputed, with metro surveillance footage showing the unveiled teenager being evacuated after fainting in a carriage.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|২৮ অক্টোবর জনসমাবেশ

ক্ষমতা হারানোর ভয়ে সরকার মাস্টারপ্ল্যান করে হামলা করিয়েছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

একজন নিহত, সহস্রাধিক আহত ও তিন শতাধিক গ্রেপ্তার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

হরতালের নামে সহিংসতা-ভাঙচুর করলে কঠোর ব্যবস্থা: ডিএমপি কমিশনার

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে