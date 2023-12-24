Middle East
AFP, Tehran
Sun Dec 24, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 01:09 AM

Iran shuts bookshop for ‘violation’

Iranian police on Friday closed a major bookshop in the centre of the capital Tehran for allowing unveiled women to enter the premises without a compulsory headscarf, a newspaper reported.

The closure is part of punitive measures by authorities over the past year against women and businesses who fail to observe the Islamic republic's strict dress code.

"Today, at around noon (0830 GMT), police officers went to the central Tehran branch of Shahr-e-Ketab (book city in Farsi) and closed it," reformist Shargh daily said on its website.

Shargh cited the reasons for the closure as "the non-observance of trade union regulations and the orders of the interior ministry" as well as "the presence of customers without veils".

The bookshop confirmed its closure by authorities.

