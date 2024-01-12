Middle East
Reuters, Dubai
Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:08 AM

Middle East
Gulf of Oman

Iran seizes tanker with Iraqi crude oil

Iran seized a tanker with Iraqi crude destined for Turkey yesterday in what appeared to be a retaliation for the seizure last year of the same vessel by Tehran's arch foe the United States, Iranian media reported.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker St Nikolas, which last year was confiscated by the US for carrying Iranian oil, was boarded by armed intruders as it sailed close to the Omani city of Sohar, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey, and its AIS tracking system was turned off as it headed in the direction of the Iranian port of Bandar-e-Jask.

"The Navy of Iran's Army has announced the seizure of an American oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman with a judicial order," Iranian state media cited a statement by the Army as saying yesterday.

