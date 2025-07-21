Iran replaces air defence systems

Iran has replaced the air defence systems damaged during its 12-day war with Israel last month, a senior army general said yesterday according to state media.

Israel launched an unprecedented surprise bombing campaign against Iran in mid-June, prompting Tehran to respond with drone and missile attacks.

Israel's strikes dealt a significant blow to the Islamic republic's air defences, which were repeatedly activated in the capital Tehran and across the country.

"The Zionist enemy sought to destroy Iran's defense capabilities, and some of our defense systems were damaged in that war," army operations chief Mahmoud Mousavi was quoted as saying.

"The damaged defence systems have now been replaced," he added. Iran's air defence network includes systems like the domestically built Bavar-373 and Khordad-15, designed to counter missiles and aircraft.