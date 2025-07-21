Middle East
AFP, Tehran
Mon Jul 21, 2025 01:43 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 01:59 AM

Most Viewed

Middle East
Middle East

Iran replaces air defence systems

Mon Jul 21, 2025 01:43 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 01:59 AM
AFP, Tehran
Mon Jul 21, 2025 01:43 AM Last update on: Mon Jul 21, 2025 01:59 AM

Iran has replaced the air defence systems damaged during its 12-day war with Israel last month, a senior army general said yesterday according to state media.

Israel launched an unprecedented surprise bombing campaign against Iran in mid-June, prompting Tehran to respond with drone and missile attacks.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Israel's strikes dealt a significant blow to the Islamic republic's air defences, which were repeatedly activated in the capital Tehran and across the country.

"The Zionist enemy sought to destroy Iran's defense capabilities, and some of our defense systems were damaged in that war," army operations chief Mahmoud Mousavi was quoted as saying.

"The damaged defence systems have now been replaced," he added. Iran's air defence network includes systems like the domestically built Bavar-373 and Khordad-15, designed to counter missiles and aircraft.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

ঢাকার দিয়াবাড়িতে বিমানবাহিনীর যুদ্ধবিমান বিধ্বস্ত

হযরত শাহজালাল আন্তর্জাতিক বিমানবন্দরের একজন ঊর্ধ্বতন কর্মকর্তা গণমাধ্যমকে বিষয়টি নিশ্চিত করেছেন। আজ দুপুর দেড়টার দিকে বিমানটি মাইলস্টোন কলেজের চত্বরের ভেতরে আছড়ে পড়ে।

৬ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

ফরেনসিক অডিটে উঠে এল ৬ ইসলামি ব্যাংকের লুকানো মন্দ ঋণের তথ্য

১ ঘণ্টা আগে