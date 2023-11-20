Iran rapper released on bail after year in jail

Iranian authorities have released on bail a popular rapper jailed for more than a year over supporting nationwide protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody.

Toomaj Salehi, 32, was arrested in October 2022 after publicly backing the wave of demonstrations which erupted a month earlier, triggered by the death of 22-year-old Amini, an Iranian Kurd, who had been taken into custody over an alleged breach of strict dress rules for women.

In July, Salehi was sentenced to six years in prison on charges of "corruption on earth", which carries a maximum penalty of death.

The musician's lawyer said that upon appeal, the top court had found "flaws in the initial sentence" and ordered that Salehi be "released from prison today on bail".