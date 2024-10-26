Iran prepared to respond to Israeli 'aggression', semi-official agency says

Cancels flights on all routes until further notice

Iran is prepared to respond to any Israeli "aggression", Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Saturday, citing sources.

"There is no doubt that Israel will face a proportional reaction for any action it takes," Tasnim quoted the sources as saying.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said flights on all routes have been cancelled until further notice, the country's state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.