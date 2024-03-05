Iran polls turnout 41%

Tehran says

Iran yesterday announced a turnout of 41 percent in last week's elections for parliament and a key clerical body -- a record low since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, according to voting records.

Conservatives were reported to have secured the bulk of seats in Friday's elections for the national legislature and Assembly of Experts, the body which selects Iran's supreme leader.

"Around 25 million people participated, with a turnout of 41 precent," Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told a press conference in Tehran.

The vote was the first since nationwide protests broke out following the September 2022 death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.