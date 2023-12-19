Iran petrol stations hit by cyberattack

Says oil minister

Iran's Oil Minister Javad Owji yesterday confirmed that ongoing nationwide disruption to petrol stations was caused by a cyberattack.

A hacking group that Iran accuses of having links to Israel claimed it carried out the attack that disrupted services at petrol stations across the country yesterday, Iranian state TV and Israeli media reported.

Owji had earlier told Iranian state TV that services had been disrupted at about 70 percent of Iran's petrol stations and that outside interference was a possible cause. He later said 1,650 petrol stations were operational. The ministry supervises 3,800 petrol stations.

Iran's state TV news said the Predatory Sparrow group had claimed it was behind the disruption. Israeli local media outlets also reported the claim.