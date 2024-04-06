Iran pays homage to 7 Guards killed in Syria strike

Vows revenge on Israel

Thousands of people chanted against Israel and the United States at yesterday's funeral for seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed in a strike in Syria, which Iran blamed on Israel.

The IRGC members, including two generals, were killed in the air strike on Monday which levelled the Iranian embassy's consular annex in Damascus.

IRGC chief General Hossein Salami in a speech said that Israel "cannot escape the consequences". Israel has not commented on the strike, but analysts saw it as an escalation of its campaign against Iran and its regional proxies that runs the risk of triggering a wider war beyond the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Iran has said among the dead were two brigadier generals from the Guards' foreign operations arm, the Quds Force, Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi and Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

Meanwhile, Israel has suspended leave for combat units and heightened its air defence command to deal with possible missile or drone attack from Iran following killing of the senior Revolutionary Guard commanders.

The Israeli military is also considering reopening shelters in Tel Aviv as a precaution against a possible attack, according to Mehr News Agency.

In Tehran, mourners yesterday held Iranian and Palestinian flags, as well as those from the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group. "Death to Israel!" and "Death to America!" they chanted.

The Fars news agency reported that among those present was Ziyad al-Nakhalah, leader of the Islamic Jihad group that fights alongside Hamas in Gaza.

President Ebrahim Raisi and his predecessor Hassan Rouhani also attended, local media reported.