Reuters, Dubai
Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 01:23 AM

Iran navy receives new cruise missiles

The Iranian navy has taken delivery of cruise missiles with a range of 1,000 km (621 miles) as well as reconnaissance helicopters, state media reported yesterday, as the US accused Iran of a drone attack on a chemical tanker in the Indian ocean.

"The Talaeiyeh cruise missile has a range of over 1,000 km and is a smart missile that can change targets mid-mission," state media cited the head of Iran's navy, Shahram Irani, as saying.

Reconnaissance helicopters, drones and marine cruise missiles were among new weapons added to the navy's arsenal, Irani said, adding that "all of this equipment has been designed and produced by Iran's military industry".

Although military analysts say Iran sometimes exaggerates its capabilities, Iranian-made missiles and drones are a key element in Tehran's military hardware.

