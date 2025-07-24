Iran navy confronts US destroyer in the Gulf of Oman

Iranian forces confronted a US destroyer in the Gulf of Oman yesterday, warning it to stay out of waters claimed by Tehran, state television reported.

The latest reported confrontation between the two rivals comes a month after the United States struck the Islamic republic on June 22, hitting key Iranian nuclear sites during a 12-day war with Israel.

State TV said that an Iranian army helicopter flew over the USS Fitzgerald at about 10:00 am (0630 GMT) yesterday after the vessel "attempted to approach the waters under the supervision" of Iran.

The destroyer issued threats of its own, the broadcaster said, but "the Iranian pilot... reiterated the warning to stay away from Iranian waters", forcing the US vessel to "give in" and alter its course.

There was no immediate comment from the US Navy, reports AFP.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has said his country is prepared for any war Israel might wage against it, adding he was not optimistic about the ceasefire between the countries, while confirming Tehran is committed to continuing its nuclear programme for peaceful purposes.

Pezeshkian made the comments in an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera aired yesterday, one of his first since the end of the 12-day conflict with Israel last month, in which the United States intervened on Israel's behalf, launching strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Fox News on Tuesday that Iran has no plans to abandon its nuclear programme including uranium enrichment despite the "severe" damage caused by US strikes to its facilities, ahead of renewed talks with European powers.

US President Donald Trump responded to the comments on his platform Truth Social, saying Washington would carry out strikes again "if necessary".

The comments come as Western nations say they are seeking a solution to Iran's ongoing nuclear ambitions in the wake of the conflict.