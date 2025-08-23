Iran to meet Europeans to avoid snapback sanctions

Iran will meet next week with Britain, France and Germany on its nuclear programme, the parties said yesterday, as the European powers warned Tehran to engage swiftly to avoid snapback sanctions.

The Islamic republic suspended cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency in July in the wake of its 12-day war with Israel, citing the UN nuclear watchdog's failure to condemn Israeli and US strikes on its nuclear facilities.

The European trio -- parties to the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal -- have threatened to trigger a "snapback mechanism" by the end of August.

The move would reimpose sweeping UN sanctions lifted under the 2015 agreement unless Iran agrees to curb its uranium enrichment and restore cooperation with IAEA inspectors.

"It was agreed that Iran's talks with the three European countries and the European Union would continue next Tuesday at the level of deputy foreign ministers," Iran's foreign ministry said after a phone call between Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and senior European diplomats.

France confirmed the talks and cautioned that Iran faced a narrowing window of time.

The 2015 nuclear deal was aimed preventing Iran from developing an atomic bomb -- an ambition it has consistently denied. The deal was torpedoed in 2018 when Donald Trump, during his first term as US president, unilaterally withdrew the United States from the agreement and slapped crippling sanctions on its economy.

Iran has ever since criticized Europe over failing to meet its commitments under the deal.